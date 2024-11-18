I posted earlier on Goldman Sachs and the Reserve Bank of Australia:

As for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Goldman Sachs expects two more 50bp rate cuts to make it three in a row:

  • a 50bp rate cut from the Bank on November 27
  • another 50bp rate cut from the Bank at its following meeting, February 19, 2025
  • terminal rate of 3% in July 2025 forecast, achieved by 25bp rate cuts at each meeting after February
rbnz Reserve Bank of New Zealand screens