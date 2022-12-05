The Bank of Canada monetary policy decision is due on Wednesday, 7 December 2022.

This snippet is via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs discusses its expectations for this week's BoC policy decision on Wednesday.

"At this week's BoC meeting, our economists expect the Bank to deliver another SObp hike, but under-delivery remains a risk on two fronts. First, it is possible that the BoC sees enough justification to hike by 25bps only, given the moderation in sequential underlying inflation. Second, we think that the BoC is likely to pause soon and the statement or press conference may already signal this next week," GS notes.

"CAD has had a solid performance this year on the BoC's aggressive hiking cycle but has underperformed the rest of G10 recently. This is mostly related to lower oil prices and lower yields (and a weaker USD on crosses). However, CAD on crosses remains our preferred expression in an environment of USD strength, which we expect to persist over the next 3 to 6 months," GS adds.

