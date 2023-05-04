Goldman Sachs Economics on Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

On recession risk:

And, expanding on policy implications:

  • The nod toward a June pause was not quite as strong as we had expected
  • Chair Powell emphasized twice that [the removal of earlier guidance] is a ‘meaningful change.’
  • GS conclude:
  • supportive of our call for a pause in June
