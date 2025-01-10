Hatzius predicts that net immigration will slow to "a little below what it was pre-pandemic," but not dramatically, limiting any major negative economic impact.

Despite promises of $2.5 trillion in annual reductions, Musk will fail. Hatzius expects only modest spending cuts, particularly in areas like Affordable Care Act subsidies and Inflation Reduction Act incentives. He estimates the deficit, which was 6.4% of GDP in 2024, could be reduced to about 6% of GDP, equating to roughly $250 billion.