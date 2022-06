Goldman Sachs had previously been projecting a 25bp interest rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia in August and 25 bp in September.

Revised now to +50bp at both of those meetings.

On Tuesday evening Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe gave in interview on the local telly:

Expectations are already in place for a 50bp rate rise at the next meeting, July 5.

The REBA, like so many other central banks, is well behind the curve.