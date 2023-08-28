From a Goldman Sachs note on the JPY Friday last week. In brief the analysts expect USD/JPY to 150 if the BOJ maintains its ultra-easy monetary policy. If the Bank backs away from this though that's a risk to the forecast.

Goldman Sachs forecast 155 in 6 months for USD/JPY.

Revised from 135

“As long as the BOJ remains far from hiking rates and equities stay reasonably well supported, the yen should continue to trend weaker”

GS also citing improving US growth outlook also a factor

GS do note though: