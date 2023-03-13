Goldman Sachs has abandoned its March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike forecast, now expects no hike at the 21/22 March meeting

  • "In light of recent stress in the bankng system, we no longer expect the FOMC to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting with considerable uncertainty about the path beyond March."

Goldman Sachs had been +25bp at the next four Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings.

Now:

  • March on hold
  • May +25bp
  • June +25bp
  • July +25bp
  • terminal rate forecast 5.25 - 5.5%

---

The Goldman Sachs forecast stands in contrast to that from JP Morgan:

fomc fed dates 2023