Goldman Sachs has abandoned its March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike forecast, now expects no hike at the 21/22 March meeting

"In light of recent stress in the bankng system, we no longer expect the FOMC to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting with considerable uncertainty about the path beyond March."

Goldman Sachs had been +25bp at the next four Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings.

Now:

March on hold

May +25bp

June +25bp

July +25bp

terminal rate forecast 5.25 - 5.5%

---

The Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con Read this Term forecast stands in contrast to that from JP Morgan: