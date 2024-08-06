Inbfo comes via Reuters on the introduction of Goldman Sachs' new Financial Stress Index (FSI):
- tightened over the last two days
- remains at relatively normal levels by historical standards
- most of the tightening has come from surprisingly high levels of expected volatility in the equity and bond markets, Goldman economists said in a client note
- conditions in short-term funding markets remain broadly stable
- FSI suggests that there have been no serious market disruptions to date that would force policymakers to intervene
Here is the link to the Reuters report (I've yet to dig up the GS index report) for more.