Inbfo comes via Reuters on the introduction of Goldman Sachs' new Financial Stress Index (FSI):

tightened over the last two days

remains at relatively normal levels by historical standards

most of the tightening has come from surprisingly high levels of expected volatility in the equity and bond markets, Goldman economists said in a client note

conditions in short-term funding markets remain broadly stable

FSI suggests that there have been no serious market disruptions to date that would force policymakers to intervene

Here is the link to the Reuters report (I've yet to dig up the GS index report) for more.