The European Central Bank decision and presser, ICYMI:
- ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged in October monetary policy meeting
- Lagarde opening statement: Past hikes are increasingly dampening demand
- Lagarde Q&A: Now is not the time for foward guidance, it's time for data dependency
Via Goldman Sachs note in response to the ECB on Thursday:
- says ECB rate cycle is complete and expect rate cuts from the Bank to begin in Q3 of 2024
- add that if three is a sharp economic slow down, or a bigger than estimated deterioration in the employment market, rate cuts could be shifted forward in time
European Central Bank President Lagarde