The European Central Bank decision and presser, ICYMI:

Via Goldman Sachs note in response to the ECB on Thursday:

  • says ECB rate cycle is complete and expect rate cuts from the Bank to begin in Q3 of 2024
  • add that if three is a sharp economic slow down, or a bigger than estimated deterioration in the employment market, rate cuts could be shifted forward in time
Lagarde Q

European Central Bank President Lagarde