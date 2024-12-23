This is via a Wall Street Journal interview with Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius. Hatzius has, so far, stuck with his forecast for 3 interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2025, citing:
- I think a lot of the underlying reasons for disinflation are still intact
- for me, (its) hard to see how we're reversing this underlying inflation process
- if you listen to Powell during the press conference, that seems to be where he's coming out as well. And I agree with that.
Summary of Inflation Impacts:
- Hatzius foresees a manageable inflation environment, with continued progress toward the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
- While specific risks, such as tariffs, could cause temporary upticks in inflation, underlying economic adjustments (wages, labor market) support a disinflationary trend.
- Sticky price components and seasonal effects will gradually align with overall disinflationary forces, reinforcing the downward trend in inflation
***
More detail on his inflation outlook:
Current Outlook:
- Hatzius expects core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation to be 2.4% by late 2025, down from the current 2.8%.
- This revised forecast reflects a modest upward adjustment (from an earlier 2.1%) due to anticipated tariff impacts.
Impact of Tariffs:
- Tariffs are projected to add around 30 basis points (0.3%) to inflation.
- Hatzius aligns with the Federal Reserve’s similar adjustment during their recent FOMC meeting, which also factored in tariff-related inflation pressures.
Sticky Inflation Elements:
- Some inflation components, such as auto insurance and other sectors with annual price adjustments, have contributed to higher backward-looking inflation.
- Hatzius expects these effects to diminish over time, leading to less dramatic year-over-year price increases, particularly in early 2025.
Underlying Drivers of Disinflation:
- Labor Market Rebalancing:
- Wage growth is decelerating, which supports lower inflationary pressures.
- The labor market is gradually adjusting, helping to reduce cost-push inflation.
- Economic Trends:
- Continued disinflation trends are supported by broader economic stabilization and slower price adjustments in previously high-inflation areas.
- Labor Market Rebalancing:
Seasonal Effects:
- Hatzius highlights the potential for a smaller “January effect” in 2025, where price increases from December to January are less pronounced compared to previous years.
- This will contribute to lower year-on-year inflation comparisons, improving the inflation outlook.
Confidence in Forecast:
- Despite some volatility in inflation readings (e.g., higher numbers in September and October), Hatzius remains confident due to:
- Improvements in underlying inflation drivers.
- A favorable trajectory for wage growth and labor market conditions.
- Indications from November data that inflation is already moderating.
- Despite some volatility in inflation readings (e.g., higher numbers in September and October), Hatzius remains confident due to:
From Friday's (20 December) data: