The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is on Monday, 3 April 2023.
The Statement is due at 2.30 pm local time in Sydney
- 0430 GMT
- 1230 am US Eastern time
There is no press conference scheduled by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, there rarely is. However, he will be speaking publicly the following day. He'll get a grilling during the Q&A for sure.
Goldman Sachs is in the +25bp rate hike camp, saying the CPI is too high and that of the services sectors is accelerating:
- Ultimately, Australian inflation is far too high
- clearer signs of an acceleration from persistent sources in the services sector