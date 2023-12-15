Goldman Sachs does not appear to be convinced by Bank of England Governor Bailey's attempt at continued hawkishness on Thursday:
Justin had the news on the Bank of England maintaining its policy rate at 5.25%, which was as expected:
And also on Bank of England Governor Bailey speaking:
I posted today that market pricing is for a May rate cut. Goldman Sachs are not the only ones unconvinced on Bailey's swagger.
GS see a first cut in June next year, then:
- "We expect the MPC to cut at a 25bps per meeting pace until policy rates reach 3.0% in June 2025,"