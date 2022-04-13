For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .
- "We continue to anticipate Euro appreciation over the course of the year: the ECB remains on track to raise rates (our economists now expect the first hike in September) and fiscal measures and any quasi-fiscal central bank interventions should help cushion the effects on the economy and markets. Bloomberg reported Friday, (4/8) for example, that the ECB may be developing a new tool to support sovereign bond markets should they come under stress,"
- "While the Euro has some fundamental positives, in our view, any rebound may hinge on political developments, including the French election and the ongoing war in Ukraine,"
----
Coming up from the European Central Bank on 14 April 2022 (times are GMT)
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.