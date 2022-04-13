For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .

"We continue to anticipate Euro appreciation over the course of the year: the ECB remains on track to raise rates (our economists now expect the first hike in September) and fiscal measures and any quasi-fiscal central bank interventions should help cushion the effects on the economy and markets. Bloomberg reported Friday, (4/8) for example, that the ECB may be developing a new tool to support sovereign bond markets should they come under stress,"

"While the Euro has some fundamental positives, in our view, any rebound may hinge on political developments, including the French election and the ongoing war in Ukraine,"

----

Coming up from the European Central Bank on 14 April 2022 (times are GMT)

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .