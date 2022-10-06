This via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs likes short NZD/CAD over the medium-term.

"We find that short NZD/CAD tends to outperform as financial conditions tighten, particularly if driven by a hawkish Fed, as well as long CAD/NOK, if also fueled by rising growth concerns," GS notes.

"This reinforces our view that CAD should continue to outperform on crosses, particularly against higher-beta G10 currencies, even as it weakens versus USD," GS adds.

Interesting reasoning from GS on NZD/CAD. I guess if oil does manage to hold a bid from OEPC's actions that'll assist also.

GS looks to be lagging a bit on NZD/CAD though ...