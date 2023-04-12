Goldman Sachs in response to the US CPI data on Wednesday. Data is here (links, impact, responses etc):

Goldman Sachs were previously fiorecasting a Federal Reserve rate hike in both May and June.

In a note after the CPI report they pulled the June hike from their projections.

still expect a rate hike in May, saying the inflation data matched its expectation

new forecast for no rate hike in June was driven by signs that banks are pulling back on lending following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

On that last bullet point, Brainard said she is seeing such signs too: