Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, spoke with CNN in an interview.

“We don’t expect a recession”

says a 35% chance of a recession (the consensus on Wall Street is roughly 65%)

“Our baseline is a soft-landing.”

GS cite a strong jobs market:

does not see the economy losing jobs on a monthly basis at all this year

but monthly payroll growth could slip below 100,000

And inflation coming under control:

expects inflation to 2% to 3% range by late this year or 2024.

“I think inflation has pretty clearly peaked,” Hatzius said, adding that he has “relatively high confidence” on that call

But, there is a big risk to the no recession forecast: