Goldman Sachs is out with a change to its Fed call.

"We add another 25bp Fed rate hike to forecast. We continue to expect 50bp hike in Dec, 25bp hikes in Feb & March, and we now add 25bp hike in May. This raises forecast of peak Fed Funds rate to 5-5.25% (vs 4.75-5% previously & 4.9% peak in market pricing)"

It's an interesting time to make that shift after CPI and with Fed officials talking about slowing down.