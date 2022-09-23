Via a client note from economists at Goldman Sachs following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate hike and higher dot plot revisions.

Goldman Sachs:

In our view, if rate hikes solve the inflation problem without a recession, the FOMC would most likely wait until something goes wrong to cut rather than cutting just for the sake of returning to neutral

the Fed does not have enough confidence in its neutral rate estimate of 2.5% for it to cut rates

GS rate forecasts to take the fed funds rate seen rising to 4.6% by year-end:

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will hike rates by 75 basis points at its November meeting

another 50 basis points rise in December

GS looking ahead to 2023, the path of the funds rate in 2023 will depend on two issues:



1. how quickly growth, hiring and inflation slow. While there are risks in both directions, we see more risk that a higher peak rate will be needed to reverse overheating than that the Fed will stop earlier

2. whether FOMC participants will really be satisfied with a sufficiently high level of the funds rate and willing to slow or stop tightening while inflation is still uncomfortably high

