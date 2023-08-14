Comments from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Asset Management indicating their preference for bonds over equities right now:

“ ... we have seen a lot of volatility when it comes to inflation. But that also creates the opportunity to buy bonds at a real rate that we haven’t seen in well over a decade”

“Earning around 2% real rate, out the curve, locking it in, as we’re talking about, that hasn’t been around. And given the underlying growth rates to the U.S. economy, it’s not clear to me that like you need to earn more than that”

Indicative US 10-year yield. Goldman Sachs says yields highest in a decade .... well, yep.