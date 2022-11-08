This is via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs discusses EUR/USD outlook in light of revising down its near-term forecasts.

"The ECB has flagged that looming recession risks could lead to a smaller hiking cycle, and recent forward-looking data paint a bleak picture, particularly on the manufacturing side. But perhaps more critically over the longer run, if energy costs prove to be persistently higher and more volatile, it would require a weaker currency to compensate. As a result, if the current account stays around current levels, our estimate of Euro fair value would fall substantially," GS notes.

"We therefore expect that recent EUR depreciation has further room to run, and have downgraded our 3-month forecast for EUR/USD from 0.97 to 0.94 (while maintaining our 6- and 12-month forecasts at 0.97 and 1.05), mostly due to the diverging cyclical and policy outlook between the US and Euro area," GS adds.

ps. I did post a note from GS yesterday on their cut to their EUR/USD forecasts, this is adding a little more.