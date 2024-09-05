The us jobs report is due at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1230 GMT) on Friday, September 6, 2024. The focus on this is intense ahead of the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. It's a bit of a toss up right now for a 25bp oir 50bp rate cut.

Goldman Sachs have also weighed in, analysts at the back say to watch the jobless rate. GS outline two scenarios that will prompt a 50bp rate cut:

If the unemployment rate is 4.30% or higher GS expect a 50bp FOMC rate cut on September 18

if its 4.19% or lower GS expect a 25bp rate cut, as long as the headline payroll number is positive

if its between 4.20 to 4.29% GS expect a 25bp rate cut if the headline payroll number is > 150K, and a 50bp cut if the headline is < 150K

