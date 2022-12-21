ICYMI, pivot from the Bank of Japan yesterday:
Follow through for the yen in Europe and America times:
- ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen flying high after BOJ policy tweak
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Yen hits new highs as the BOJ fallout continues
More:
- BOJ YCC pivot shock: "USD/JPY could be into the 120’s sooner than we expected" says MUFG
- BOJ YCC shock pivot - "risks remain skewed to the downside for USD/JPY"
Goldman Sachs say that they expect the next step from the Bank of Japan could be elimination of the negative interest rate. This refers to the current BOJ policy of a -0.1% target for short-term rates.