Chief economist at Goldman Sachs, Jan Hatzius, outlined 5 rate cuts coming from the Federal Reserve ahead:

three in the first half of 2024 “We see the committee delivering at least three back-to-back 25bp cuts, probably in March, May, and June. Such an adjustment would resemble the 1995, 1998, and 2019 episodes”

and another two in the second half of next year

More widely, Hatzius expects earlier and more aggressive rate cuts from several major DM central banks, pointing to inflation running lower across the world: