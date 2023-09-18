Goldman Sachs weighs in on the much-anticipated Bank of England meeting this week, forecasting a 25 basis points hike in interest rates which is in line with the consensus. Despite this, the bank doesn't anticipate significant movements in the EUR/GBP pair due to various factors, including the BoE's dovish future guidance and the cyclical picture in Europe.

Key Points:

BoE's 25bps Hike: Goldman Sachs expects the BoE to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week.

Dovish Future Guidance: Policymakers have signaled a preference for holding rates higher for a longer period, as opposed to implementing additional hikes.

Flattish EUR/GBP: The bank anticipates the EUR/GBP pair to remain relatively stable due to the current macroeconomic conditions.

Analysis:

For Forex Traders:

Currency Strategy: If you're trading the GBP, keep in mind that Goldman Sachs sees limited room for movement against the Euro. They believe that for the GBP to strengthen significantly, both the economic picture in Europe and the BoE's policies would need to be more hawkish—neither of which is likely in the near term.

For Investors:

Investment Implications: A stable EUR/GBP pair might indicate less volatility in European and British markets, potentially affecting investment decisions and strategies.

For Economists:

Monetary Policy Implications: Goldman Sachs' expectation of a rate hike by the BoE is paired with a dovish future outlook. Economists should closely monitor how the BoE's policy could affect inflation targets and the broader economy.

The Takeaway:

Goldman Sachs' latest insights suggest that while a BoE rate hike is likely in the immediate future, broader shifts in the EUR/GBP pair are not anticipated due to prevailing economic conditions and monetary policy stances. This provides a stable, yet cautious, outlook for traders, investors, and economists alike.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.