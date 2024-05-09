Goldman Sachs president and COO John Waldron spoke on Thursday, Greg had his key comments here:

Waldron also had a few words on the broader economy, on the prospects for avoiding recession. Speaking with CNBC:

We’re still subscribers to, generally speaking, a soft landing scenario

“I would say soft landing doesn’t mean everything is perfect and it lands on a nice soft pillow

Sometimes you have fits and starts in a soft landing. I think that’s what we’re seeing right now

This'll be welcome news for the Federal Reserve. A hard landing/recession would see them forced to slash rates.