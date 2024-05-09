Goldman Sachs president John Waldron in an interview on CNBC says:

We are very bullish on AI.

US stocks are trading near highs. The NASDAQ index. Move down -60.78 points at session lows, but it's currently up around +37 points or 0.23% at 16339.

The S&P index was down -7.25 points at session lows, but is currently up 17.57 points or 0.34%. The Dow Industrial Average result for its seventh consecutive day. The index is up 183 points or 0.47%.

Despite the bullishness:

Shares of Nvidia still remains down on a day by $-12.24 or -1.32% at $891.50.

Super Micro Computers another AI stock is down $-15.74 or -1.91% at $806.90.

Adobe shares are also lower bite $-2.63 or -0.54% at $485.48.

On the top side: