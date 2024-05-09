Goldman Sachs president John Waldron in an interview on CNBC says:
- We are very bullish on AI.
US stocks are trading near highs. The NASDAQ index. Move down -60.78 points at session lows, but it's currently up around +37 points or 0.23% at 16339.
The S&P index was down -7.25 points at session lows, but is currently up 17.57 points or 0.34%. The Dow Industrial Average result for its seventh consecutive day. The index is up 183 points or 0.47%.
Despite the bullishness:
- Shares of Nvidia still remains down on a day by $-12.24 or -1.32% at $891.50.
- Super Micro Computers another AI stock is down $-15.74 or -1.91% at $806.90.
- Adobe shares are also lower bite $-2.63 or -0.54% at $485.48.
On the top side:
- Meta Platforms is trading up $2.64 or 0.56% at $475.29
- Amazon is trading at $2.31 or 1.23% at $190.30.
- Apple shares are trading up $0.89 or 0.49% at $183.65.
- ServiceNow is trading up $5.72 or 0.79% at $726.75.