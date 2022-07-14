The European Central Bank rate hike is expected on Thursday 21 July 2022

announcement is due at 1215 GMT (yes, it's a new time, see below)

press conference follows at 1245 GMT (ditto)

-

Goldman Sachs snippet preview via eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus . For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here .

"We expect the Governing Council to hike policy rates by 25bp next week and provide additional details of its sovereign backstop. Although the sharp depreciation of the Euro, recent central bank actions abroad and the chance of a further rise in survey inflation expectations suggests that a 50bp move is possible, we believe that a quarter-point increase remains likely," GS notes.

"This is because the Council has strongly guided towards 25bp, the growth outlook has weakened and the ECB has historically not delivered hikes that were less than 70% discounted," GS adds.

.

And this via the ECB website on the new times: