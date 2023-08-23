Federal Reserve Chair Powell will deliver his speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, 25 August. scheduled at 10.05 am US Eastern time.

This summary of a Goldman Sachs note is via the folks at eFX.

According to Goldman Sachs, this year's speech is expected to tread familiar ground, albeit with some critical updates.

1. Persistent Focus on Inflation: • The Federal Reserve remains concerned about bringing inflation back down to its target level. Powell's speech is likely to elaborate on this ongoing focus.

2. A More Reassuring Backdrop: • Unlike last year, when Powell warned of the 'pain' that would be involved in reducing inflation, the current economic climate is significantly more reassuring. The possibility of a soft landing—i.e., reducing inflation without causing a recession—seems much more attainable now.

3. Commitment to See the Job Through:

Goldman Sachs anticipates that Powell will send a message of commitment. The Fed is determined to address inflation effectively, and the speech will likely underscore this resolve.