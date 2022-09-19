The Bank of Japan statement is due on Thursday, 22 September 2022. there is no firmly scheduled time for the release but 0230 to 0330 GMT is a good bet.

Earlier preview:

This now via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus . For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here .

Goldman Sachs discusses its expectations for this week's BoJ policy meeting.

"We expect the BOJ to maintain the status quo across all monetary policy parameters — yield curve control (YCC), asset purchase programs, and forward guidance (with respect to policy rates) — at its September 21-22 monetary policy meeting (MPM),"

"We also expect the BOJ to confirm that the repeatedly extended special COVID-19 financing program will be wound down at the end of September, as scheduled," GS adds.

----

USD/JPY is going to keep threatening the topside as the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve Read this Term (and others) and the Bank of Japan widens.