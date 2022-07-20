Goldman Sachs (in brief)

  • We expect the Governing Council to hike policy rates by 25 bps and provide additional details of its sovereign backstop.
  • Although the sharp depreciation of the euro, recent central bank actions abroad and the chance of a further rise in survey inflation expectations suggest that a 50 bps move is possible, we believe that a quarter-point increase remains likely.
  • This is because the Council has strongly guided towards 25 bps, the growth outlook has weakened and the ECB has historically not delivered hikes that were less than 70% discounted.

The European Central Bank on Thursday 21 July 2022

  • announcement is due at 1215 GMT (note the new scheduled times)
  • press conference follows at 1245 GMT

