The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Statement due at 2pm US Eastern time, with Powell's press conference following a half hour later:

Federal Reserve Goldman Sachs fomc 10 June 2024 2

Pretty much the unanimous expectations out there is for no rate cut. As for the dot plot, consensus is it'll show two rate cuts in 2024, from showing 3 at the previous update back in MAarch.

Goldman Sachs, in brief:

  • expect 2024 rate cuts in September and December
  • expect 4 further rate cuts in 2025
  • expect another two rate cuts in 2026

GS suggest that other global central banks cutting rates increases the pressure the Fed will feel to cut also.