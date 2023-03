Goldman Sachs had expected the European Central Bank to raise its rate by 25 bp in May, but has revised this to +50bp in a research note.

now forecast peak by the European Central Bank to 3.75% by June (was at 3.5%)

GS citing

higher than expected Spanish and French inflation numbers

remarks from ECB chief economist Lane this week to the effect that rates will be held higher for longer

-

European Central Bank policy meetings ahead: