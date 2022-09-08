Goldman Sachs forecast for the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike. Was at +50bp but now revised to +75bp.

After that:

50bp hike in November (vs. 25bp previously)

continue to expect a 25bp hike in December

And thus:

which would take the funds rate to 3.75-4% by the end of 2022

GS cite:

At the July FOMC meeting, Chair Powell laid out a case for slowing the pace of tightening. Since then, the data have on net come in roughly as expected or even a bit more supportive than expected of the case for slowing down. But Fed officials have sounded hawkish recently and have seemed to imply that progress toward taming inflation has not been as uniform or as rapid as they would like.

And today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FOMC "appears to be on a path to raise interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month," a likely hint from the Fed leadership that a 75bp hike is coming at the September meeting.

We therefore now think the FOMC will delay its plan to slow down.

---