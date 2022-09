Goldman Sachs forecasts for US consumer price presures. The Fed will be hoping they are current and that inflation has stopped its climb.

GS:

We continue to believe that the peak for core PCE inflation is behind us

We forecast core PCE inflation of 4.2% in December 2022 (vs. 4.5% previously)

2.6% in December 2023

2.3% in December 2024

Goldman Sachs cite "based on our bottom-up inflation model.”

Perhaps the USD can take a breather? Here's the daily DXy: