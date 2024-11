The US jobs report was about 'storms and strikes' says Goldman Sachs. The numbers ICYMI:

Goldman Sachs, in brief:

Strikes and storms were a weight on the October employment report

The data is an argument for a continuation of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) easing cycle

Expect the Committee to cut by 25bp at the meeting this week, November 6 and 7

https://images.forexlive.com/images/non-farm%20payrolls%20chart_id_4835ff3b-008c-40a9-a41f-be620ef34131_size900.jpg