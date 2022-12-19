It's not just the Fed that's fighting the market, Goldman Sachs economists are too.

"Our economists continue to expect three additional rate hikes of 25 basis points each in February, March and May, for a peak funds rate of 5-5.25%. We see the FOMC's overriding goal as continuing what it has successfully begun in 2022, maintaining a below-potential growth pace that steadily narrows the jobs-workers gap," they write.

The Fed funds futures market is pricing in a terminal top of 4.88% in May, which is a quarter-point less.

In terms of growth, Goldman sees the US economy expanding by 1.1% in 2023, which is well-above the 1.1% consensus. But Goldman Sachs itself highlights some of the risks as the firm is planning to lay off 8% of staff.

For the ECB, Goldman has boosted its terminal rate forecast to 3.50% from 2.75% late last week.