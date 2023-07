The US CPI report for June came in lower than the consensus expected for both headline and core m/m.

Goldman Sachs say that the result of the inflation report "is consistent with our view that Fed tightening is in its final innings".

GS said they thus continue to expect:

"a final 25bp hike at the July FOMC meeting to 5.25%-5.5%

followed by unchanged policy for the remainder of the year"

