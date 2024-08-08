In summary from a Goldman Sachs note on stock market gyrations.

Goldman warns stock market selloff may affect GDP growth

A 5% equity drop and 21bp fall in 10-year Treasury rate could reduce GDP growth by 12bp over next year

Every 10% stock market decline estimated to cut GDP growth by 45bp

Including other asset moves, the total impact could be around 85bp

A 20%+ selloff would be needed to push the economy into recession, given current GDP growth above 2%

GS says the 'wealth effect' is a key driver, consumers may reduce spending as investment values fall

A further market decline could influence Fed's monetary policy decisions

Goldman says the Fed is unlikely to intervene with current 7% S&P 500 drawdown from record high

Some commentators calling for emergency rate cuts, but Goldman says no serious market disruptions yet

"While market stress is noticeably higher than a week ago, our FSI suggests that there are no serious market disruptions to date that would force policymakers to intervene"