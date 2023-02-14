This is via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs discusses the key drivers for USD/JPY performance this year.

"We continue to expect US real rates rather than BoJ policy expectations to be the bigger driver of USD/JPY performance this year. In an environment of rising US yields, the Yen tends to underperform, even when US equities are selling-off (which typically supports the Yen on the margin), similar to the price action seen in the days following the US nonfarm payrolls report," GS notes.

"For this reason, we continue to forecast some incremental Yen underperformance—even with generally higher odds of a hawkish BoJ policy shift—as we expect the incoming US activity data to increasingly confirm a soft landing and the rates market to subsequently price out Fed cuts this year, pushing up US yields," GS adds.

A timely point made by Goldman Sachs in light of the warm CPI data published Tuesday:

Headline m/m CPI 0.4% (vs +0.0% expected) while Core m/m +0.4% (vs +0.4% exp)