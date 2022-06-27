Goldman Sachs discusses EUR outlook and sees a scope for the single currency to remain supported over the coming weeks:

"Our economists have a below-consensus growth outlook for the second half of the year and we think there are still significant downside risks from further gas disruptions, helping push near-term recession odds to around 40%," GS notes.

"But, at the same time we find it hard to be outright bearish on the Euro when the ECB is on the brink of such a momentous policy change: exiting negative rates after eight years. This week's Sintra meeting will likely help firm expectations for an imminent exit of negative rates and a broad anti-fragmentation "backstop," GS adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .

Weekly candles EUR/USD: