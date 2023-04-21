Bloomberg carry the comments from Goldman Sachs on the Reserve Bank of Australia review.
- While the review recommended keeping the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% inflation target, it removed the current vague “over time” caveat and instead focused on the 2.5% mid-point of the goal.
- The report also said the RBA’s full employment objective should be given equal weight to containing inflation.
Goldman Sachs says:
- “Together, we view these changes as prioritizing a more precise inflation target over an implicitly shorter, albeit still unspecific, period of time,”
- “The clearer, and implicitly nearer-term, prioritization of the RBA’s inflation/employment targets are likely to have incrementally hawkish implications for monetary policy,”
More at the Bloomberg report, gated
---
ICYMI, the headlines from the review: