A snippet from Goldman Sachs. I sort of thought I'd be kind to them in that headline above as the comment seems a bit obvious:

Well, yeah.

Soc Gen say in the event of a mild recession they see the S&P500 potentially as low as 3200, or 2500 if the Fed carries on hiking into a recession in order to curb inflation .

I know there are some picking a stock market bottom. You know what they say about bottom pickers though. They end up with smelly fingers.

weekly spx 28 September 2022