Goldman Sachs says the probability of USD/JPY intervention has increased significantly.
Intervention in USD/JPY is carried out by the Bank of Japan under instruction from Japan's Ministry of Finance
Goldman Sachs
We have said that the probability of intervention should increase significantly once USD/JPY enters the 127-130 range, and we continue to hold that view. The real TWI has also already fallen nearly 8% since March 3 and about 18% since the end of 2020, adding to the case for rising risk of intervention. JPY
Read this Term As long as the Boj resists any tweaks to the YCC thresholds and verbal pushback from Japanese officials remains the primary form of intervention, near-term USD/JPY topside could have a bit more room to run At the same time, we continue to think that the currency's deep undervaluation, on top of the asymmetry created by possible intervention, mean Yen longs could be appropriate for long-horizon investors or market participants using FX structures for tail risk hedging
Multi decade highs for USD/JPY:
