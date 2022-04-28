Via a Goldman Sachs note on the Japanese yen, GS says the depreciation of the yen will continue as long as

  • the BOJ sticks with its loose monetary policy and its yiled curve control
  • & US yields continue to rise

Will intervention save the yen from further falls? Nope:

  • “We find it hard to see intervention driving a sustained appreciation without any shift in yield curve control expectations,”
  • “With risks to yields still skewed to the upside, FX intervention seems likely to be less effective.”

The GS note says there is a high risk of intervention. But says yen strength will come if the BOJ reveiews its YCC settings and the rate differential to the US drops by 40 or bps.

USD/ JPY  has been soaring, the BOJ gave it renewed impetus higher yesterday:

usdyen 29 April 2022