Via a Goldman Sachs note on the Japanese yen, GS says the depreciation of the yen will continue as long as
- the BOJ sticks with its loose monetary policy and its yiled curve control
- & US yields continue to rise
Will intervention save the yen from further falls? Nope:
- “We find it hard to see intervention driving a sustained appreciation without any shift in yield curve control expectations,”
- “With risks to yields still skewed to the upside, FX intervention seems likely to be less effective.”
The GS note says there is a high risk of intervention. But says yen strength will come if the BOJ reveiews its YCC settings and the rate differential to the US drops by 40 or bps.
USD/ JPY has been soaring, the BOJ gave it renewed impetus higher yesterday:
- USD/JPY up 2% to 131.00 as yen capitulates further
- USD/JPY hits 130.00 for the first time in 20 years
- BOJ plays a dangerous game, yen lock and loaded for the next leg lower
- BOJ's Kuroda: Desirable for currency to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
- BOJ's Kuroda reaffirms bond market operations is to ensure cap on 10-year yields target
- BOJ's Kuroda: Consecutive bond buying operations is to avoid speculative market moves