A snippet via Goldman Sachs on US inflation.

Price inflation is .. slowing sharply.

Over the past two months, sequential core PCE inflation has averaged 2.6% at an annual rate—half the pace of the prior year

GS says the implications for the Federal Reserve:

if wage growth and core inflation continue to come down, Fed officials will become gradually more tolerant of easier conditions

And, for markets:

we think risk assets only partially reflect the better recent news on US inflation

GS say that core PCE inflation should drop under 3% this year, GS says falling shelter inflation will help: