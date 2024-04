Goldman Sachs says that USD/JPY trading volume surged to almost nine times its typical level during Monday's suspected intervention by the Ministry of Finance.

I posted yesterday that we'll only get actual MoF numbers towards the end of May:

GS says prior intervention saw lower volumes transacted in USD/JPY.

If you check out the bounce in USD/JPY from its low on Monday this is perhaps because of all the BTD folks soaking it up! The yen weakness ain't over!