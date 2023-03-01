Last week I posted from Goldman Sachs:

  • the current market environment looks less favorable for significant dollar-yen downside

An update from GS now:

  • over the past couple of weeks, the JPY has underperformed most other major currencies even as equities have sold-off, illustrating our empirical finding that USD/JPY typically rallies when U.S. real yields are rising, with the broader risk backdrop taking a back seat

GS mention a bullish factor for yen:

But GS is not convinced on yen strength:

Goldman Sachs yen bears 02 March 2023