The inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term data released on Wednesday:

A response tipping an imminent pause on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes:

Goldman Sachs also:

“We view today’s CPI report as supportive of our call for a pause at the June FOMC meeting"

Citing:

because the shelter stepdown looks increasingly durable,

inflation breadth softened somewhat further,

and the strength in used car prices is likely temporary

The June FOMC meeting is the next meeting, the 13th and 14th: