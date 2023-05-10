The inflation data released on Wednesday:

A response tipping an imminent pause on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes:

Goldman Sachs also:

“We view today’s CPI report as supportive of our call for a pause at the June FOMC meeting"

Citing:

  • because the shelter stepdown looks increasingly durable,
  • inflation breadth softened somewhat further,
  • and the strength in used car prices is likely temporary

---

The June FOMC meeting is the next meeting, the 13th and 14th:

fomc fed dates 2023