The US CPI data was released Thursday, ICYMI:

More:

Goldman Sachs report on the inflation data, the key takeaway is:

  • We see today’s CPI report as solidifying the case for a step down to a 25bp rate hike in February
  • We continue to expect 25bp hikes in each of February, March, and May.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meet on January 31 and February 1:

