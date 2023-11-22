Remarks from Goldman Sachs' Ashok Varadhan, co-head of global banking and markets expects the US Treasuries curve to steepen in the long term:

"Fiscal spending has not abated. It's strange for us to be spending this much" when employment is high,

"It doesn't feel like we're going to see fiscal discipline any time soon. ... It's hard to see long-term rates coming down meaningfully,"

"And so our base case on the trading desk is we expect a more normalized yield curve, a steeper yield curve, but really more with normalized and lower rates in the front end and not a lot of relief in the back end."

Info via Reuters.