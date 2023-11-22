Remarks from Goldman Sachs' Ashok Varadhan, co-head of global banking and markets expects the US Treasuries curve to steepen in the long term:
- "Fiscal spending has not abated. It's strange for us to be spending this much" when employment is high,
- "It doesn't feel like we're going to see fiscal discipline any time soon. ... It's hard to see long-term rates coming down meaningfully,"
- "And so our base case on the trading desk is we expect a more normalized yield curve, a steeper yield curve, but really more with normalized and lower rates in the front end and not a lot of relief in the back end."
Info via Reuters.